Brokerages Set Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) Target Price at $7.63

Shares of Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.63.

SRTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley cut shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ SRTS opened at $3.54 on Friday. Sensus Healthcare has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $9.23. The company has a market cap of $58.40 million, a PE ratio of -35.40 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.84.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $8.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 213.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mairs & Power INC acquired a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 61,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

