Brokerages Set Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) Price Target at $18.60

Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.60.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STRO. ValuEngine cut Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRO. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STRO opened at $9.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Sutro Biopharma has a 1-year low of $7.69 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.38.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

