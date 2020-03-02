Brown-Forman (BF.B) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect Brown-Forman to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Brown-Forman has set its FY20 guidance at $1.75-1.85 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.97 million. Brown-Forman had a return on equity of 50.65% and a net margin of 25.10%. On average, analysts expect Brown-Forman to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Brown-Forman alerts:

NYSE BF.B opened at $61.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Brown-Forman has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $72.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.40 and a 200-day moving average of $65.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Brown-Forman’s payout ratio is presently 40.46%.

Separately, Cfra downgraded Brown-Forman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Brown-Forman Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Brown-Forman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown-Forman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.