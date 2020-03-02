BRP (TSE:DOO) PT Lowered to C$65.00

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DOO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northcoast Research cut shares of BRP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$60.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 29th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$56.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$71.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. BRP presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$66.14.

DOO stock opened at C$55.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$66.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$57.86. BRP has a 12-month low of C$35.15 and a 12-month high of C$75.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

