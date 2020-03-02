Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,800

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BNZL. Barclays lifted their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,250 ($29.60) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Bunzl to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 1,925 ($25.32) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Monday, February 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,450 ($32.23) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,121 ($27.90).

Shares of BNZL opened at GBX 1,870 ($24.60) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,999.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,043.08. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,891.50 ($24.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,554 ($33.60). The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported GBX 132.20 ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 127.70 ($1.68) by GBX 4.50 ($0.06). As a group, research analysts predict that Bunzl will post 12971.7361282 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 35.80 ($0.47) per share. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $15.50. Bunzl’s payout ratio is presently 0.49%.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

