Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Burberry Group plc is engaged in the designing, sourcing, manufacturing and marketing of luxury clothing and non-apparel accessories. The Company’s products include outerwear, fragrance and beauty products, eyewear, watches, trench coats, small leather goods, handbags, totes and mufflers, scarves, shoes, belts and jewellery. It sells through a diversified network of retail, digital, wholesale and licensing channels worldwide. Burberry Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BURBY. UBS Group lowered Burberry Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Burberry Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.38.

Shares of Burberry Group stock opened at $21.72 on Friday. Burberry Group has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $30.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Burberry Group (BURBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.