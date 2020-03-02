Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) Short Interest Down 6.0% in February

Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 93,460,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the January 30th total of 99,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days. Currently, 13.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CZR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 196,890 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,466,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,830,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,300,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,167,000 after purchasing an additional 618,533 shares in the last quarter.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $12.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.28. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $14.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.88 and a 200-day moving average of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

