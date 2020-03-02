Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally-enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. “

CALM has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.00.

CALM stock opened at $34.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -47.15 and a beta of 0.34. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12-month low of $34.63 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.86.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.90 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 22,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

