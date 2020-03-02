Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Siebert Williams Shank

Siebert Williams Shank reissued their buy rating on shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Siebert Williams Shank currently has a $6.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Callon Petroleum currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.10.

CPE stock opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.00. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $518.44 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.63.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $196.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.45 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,750 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 33.3% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,836 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

