Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CLMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $3.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average is $3.83. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $262.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.88.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,178,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,252,000 after purchasing an additional 476,803 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 64.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 505,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 198,835 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the fourth quarter valued at about $602,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 58,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

