Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil into customized lubricating oils, solvents, and waxes used in consumer, industrial, and automotive products. The Company also produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana and has three plants located in northwest Louisiana. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on CLMT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

NASDAQ CLMT opened at $3.39 on Friday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.10, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.91 million, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 37.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 59,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

