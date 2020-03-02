Campbell Soup (CPB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) is scheduled to be releasing its Q2 2020 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect Campbell Soup to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Campbell Soup has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 2.50-2.55 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.50-2.55 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect Campbell Soup to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CPB opened at $45.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 75.20, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.47. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $49.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37.

Several brokerages have commented on CPB. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $41.00 target price on Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

