Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT)

Canaccord Genuity restated their hold rating on shares of Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $1.50 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Castlight Health in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castlight Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Castlight Health from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1.75 to $1.20 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.05.

Get Castlight Health alerts:

Shares of Castlight Health stock opened at $0.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38. Castlight Health has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $4.15.

In other Castlight Health news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 38,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $46,912.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,480.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Mangini Siobhan Nolan sold 34,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $42,824.91. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 391,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,870.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,733 shares of company stock worth $161,828. 17.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Castlight Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Castlight Health by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 9,033 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Castlight Health during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 1,293.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 24,380 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Castlight Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castlight Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.