Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$60.00 at CIBC

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$61.57.

Shares of TSE CAR.UN opened at C$56.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.43. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 12 month low of C$47.46 and a 12 month high of C$60.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$56.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$54.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03.

About Canadian Apartment Properties REIT

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

