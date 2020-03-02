Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$66.00 at TD Securities

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$56.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$60.00 price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$61.57.

Shares of TSE CAR.UN opened at C$56.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$56.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$54.76. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion and a PE ratio of 6.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.43. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a twelve month low of C$47.46 and a twelve month high of C$60.05.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Company Profile

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

