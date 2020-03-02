Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) PT Set at C$60.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$60.00 target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from C$56.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$61.57.

TSE:CAR.UN opened at C$56.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 1-year low of C$47.46 and a 1-year high of C$60.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$56.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$54.76.

About Canadian Apartment Properties REIT

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

