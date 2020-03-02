Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has C$62.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$56.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$58.00 price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$61.57.

Shares of CAR.UN stock opened at C$56.13 on Friday. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$47.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$56.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$54.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.43.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Company Profile

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

