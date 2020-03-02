Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Short Interest Down 10.9% in February

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 589,800 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the January 30th total of 661,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 360,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 68.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $248.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $275.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $264.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.06.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.6292 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CP. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $263.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $288.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $264.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.16.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

