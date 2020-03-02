Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target Raised to C$43.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CU. TD Securities cut Canadian Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$41.07.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Shares of TSE:CU opened at C$39.72 on Friday. Canadian Utilities has a 12-month low of C$34.97 and a 12-month high of C$42.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion and a PE ratio of 10.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$40.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Canadian Utilities’s payout ratio is 45.91%.

In related news, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total value of C$200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,103 shares in the company, valued at C$1,444,120.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.