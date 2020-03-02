Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) PT Raised to C$42.00 at CIBC

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$41.07.

Canadian Utilities stock opened at C$39.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion and a PE ratio of 10.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.30. Canadian Utilities has a twelve month low of C$34.97 and a twelve month high of C$42.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.435 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Canadian Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 45.91%.

In other Canadian Utilities news, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total value of C$200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,103 shares in the company, valued at C$1,444,120.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

