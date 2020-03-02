Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Cut to C$36.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$34.27.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Shares of TSE:CWB opened at C$29.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$33.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and a PE ratio of 9.84. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$26.90 and a 52-week high of C$36.61.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$220.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$223.59 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.5588827 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is an increase from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.