Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Lowered to C$33.00 at National Bank Financial

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

CWB has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$34.27.

CWB opened at C$29.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.93. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$26.90 and a 1 year high of C$36.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.84.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$220.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$223.59 million. Analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.5588827 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

