Canfor Pulp Products Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:CFX)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc (TSE:CFX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd.

CFX stock opened at C$7.15 on Monday. Canfor Pulp Products has a twelve month low of C$7.09 and a twelve month high of C$16.49. The company has a market cap of $466.42 million and a PE ratio of -15.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CFX. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities cut shares of Canfor Pulp Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$11.75 to C$11.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Canfor Pulp Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

