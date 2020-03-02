Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capital City Bank Group, Inc. is a financial holding company with banking subsidiaries and numerous indirect subsidiaries. The Banks are full service banks, engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits; extending credit; originating residential mortgage loans; and providing data processing services, asset management services, trust services, retail brokerage services and a broad range of other financial services to corporate and individual customers, governmental entities and correspondent banks. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CCBG. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of CCBG stock opened at $26.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $446.36 million, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Capital City Bank Group has a twelve month low of $21.04 and a twelve month high of $30.95.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.40 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 9.78%. Equities research analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.42%.

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Director Laura L. Johnson bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $43,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,482.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCBG. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

