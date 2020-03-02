Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Cardlytics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.43.

CDLX opened at $79.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.52 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.12. Cardlytics has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $107.50.

In other Cardlytics news, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $61,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,856,492.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryce Youngren sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $86,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,811 shares in the company, valued at $849,558.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 322,011 shares of company stock worth $25,585,507 over the last ninety days. 21.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,158,000 after buying an additional 29,644 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $531,000. AXA purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,034,000.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

