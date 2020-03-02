Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $86.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CVNA. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Carvana in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Carvana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Carvana from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Carvana from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Carvana from to and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.33.

NYSE CVNA opened at $82.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.26. Carvana has a 1-year low of $40.91 and a 1-year high of $115.23.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 98.28%. On average, analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Carvana in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

