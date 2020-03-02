Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Wedbush

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an in-line rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.33.

NYSE CVNA opened at $82.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 1.89. Carvana has a 12 month low of $40.91 and a 12 month high of $115.23.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 98.28% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 18.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

