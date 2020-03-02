Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Cfra

Cfra downgraded shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cfra currently has $65.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $90.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carvana from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an in-line rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carvana has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $82.91 on Thursday. Carvana has a 52-week low of $40.91 and a 52-week high of $115.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 98.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carvana will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 18.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

