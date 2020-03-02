Cascades (TSE:CAS) Given New C$12.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cascades from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. CIBC upgraded shares of Cascades from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Cascades from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.10.

Get Cascades alerts:

Shares of CAS stock opened at C$10.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$11.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.43. Cascades has a 12-month low of C$7.55 and a 12-month high of C$13.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Cascades’s payout ratio is currently 33.06%.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.