CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Upgraded to Neutral by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $120.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CDW. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CDW from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDW from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CDW has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.13.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $114.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.54. CDW has a 52-week low of $90.53 and a 52-week high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CDW will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.25%.

In other CDW news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $187,057.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,880.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $6,971,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 597,733 shares in the company, valued at $83,341,912.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,200 shares of company stock worth $8,657,928. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in CDW by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,097,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $870,939,000 after purchasing an additional 161,072 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in CDW by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,921,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $845,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,180 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CDW by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,367,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $623,798,000 after purchasing an additional 27,836 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CDW by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $423,748,000 after purchasing an additional 523,220 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CDW by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,356,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $335,959,000 after purchasing an additional 104,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

