Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Earns Hold Rating from CIBC

CIBC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. CIBC currently has a $8.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Celestica from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup cut Celestica from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities increased their target price on Celestica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celestica currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.64.

Shares of NYSE CLS opened at $6.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $811.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Celestica has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $9.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.58.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celestica will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLS. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,305,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,878,000 after purchasing an additional 603,391 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 3.3% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,892,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,911,000 after buying an additional 123,626 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,569,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,252,000 after buying an additional 980,081 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,904,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,750,000 after buying an additional 121,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,676,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,927,000 after buying an additional 48,340 shares during the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

