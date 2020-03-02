CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Upgraded to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CNP. Bank of America cut CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays cut CenterPoint Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.88.

NYSE:CNP opened at $23.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.34. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $22.48 and a 52 week high of $31.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.62.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.80%.

In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $187,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 12,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 95,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

