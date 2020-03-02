Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 107,370,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the January 30th total of 114,070,000 shares. Approximately 9.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.1 days.

In other news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 3,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $43,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTL. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centurylink in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Centurylink during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Centurylink during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Centurylink by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centurylink by 26.7% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.80 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Guggenheim cut Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America cut Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Centurylink in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Centurylink currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.35.

Shares of CTL stock opened at $12.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Centurylink has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.12.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centurylink will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. Centurylink’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

