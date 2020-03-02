Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) Receives $10.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cerecor in a report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cerecor in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cerecor in a research note on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Cerecor in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cerecor by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Cerecor by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 11,150 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Cerecor by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 13,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cerecor by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 50,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cerecor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

CERC opened at $3.05 on Friday. Cerecor has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $7.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

About Cerecor

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

