Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cerus Corporation is developing medical products based on a platform technology that prevents nucleic acid replication. The company’s initial application of this technology is the development of systems to inactivate viruses, bacteria and other pathogens in blood components used for transfusion. The company is also focusing research and development efforts on other potential health care applications for this platform technology, including pathogen inactivation of source plasma used for fractionation, improving the outcomes of stem cell transplantation. “

Get Cerus alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CERS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cerus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Cerus in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cerus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CERS opened at $5.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.63. The company has a market cap of $833.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Cerus has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $6.88.

In other Cerus news, Director Gail Schulze sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total transaction of $62,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,731.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cerus by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,153,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Cerus by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cerus (CERS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.