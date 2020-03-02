CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Lifted to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $42.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of CF Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of CF Industries and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of CF Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.89.

CF opened at $36.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.07. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $55.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.91.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CF Industries will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CF. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,975,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,820 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,740,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,110,000 after acquiring an additional 253,326 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,676 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,654,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,977,000 after acquiring an additional 45,924 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,413,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,498,000 after acquiring an additional 425,269 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

