Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chanticleer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of Chanticleer stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.18. Chanticleer has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $2.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.65.

About Chanticleer

There is no company description available for Chanticleer Holdings Inc

