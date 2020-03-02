Charter Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Charter Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 75.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 257,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 684,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,748,000 after purchasing an additional 39,079 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,097,000.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of PFF opened at $36.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.50. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $38.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1638 per share. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. This is a boost from iShares US Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.