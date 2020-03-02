Charter Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Charter Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,737 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 9,387 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,179,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,267,648,000 after acquiring an additional 772,762 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 3,234.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,132,941 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $362,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Best Buy by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,557,749 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $224,557,000 after acquiring an additional 774,436 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,086,960 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $183,236,000 after acquiring an additional 24,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 7.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,386,243 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $95,637,000 after acquiring an additional 97,369 shares in the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.65.

NYSE:BBY opened at $75.65 on Monday. Best Buy Co Inc has a 12 month low of $61.58 and a 12 month high of $91.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 32.95%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.