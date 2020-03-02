Charter Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Charter Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV grew its position in General Dynamics by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $312,000. Surevest Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 11,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in General Dynamics by 8.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in General Dynamics by 407.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $159.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $155.47 and a 1 year high of $193.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.27.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 34.06%.

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cfra raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

