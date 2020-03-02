Charter Trust Co. Cuts Position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Charter Trust Co. lessened its holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,280 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,717 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 281.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after buying an additional 74,290 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 17,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 44,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $459,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,632.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $247,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,474.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $53.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52-week low of $37.81 and a 52-week high of $62.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.85.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

Several analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.81.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

