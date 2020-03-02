Charter Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Charter Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,569 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

NYSE:COP opened at $48.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $45.12 and a twelve month high of $70.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.54.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy producer to purchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.80%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the sale, the president now owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.44.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.