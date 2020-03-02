Charter Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Charter Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,124 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 14,574 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the third quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 9,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 17,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle stock opened at $49.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $60.50. The company has a market cap of $158.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

