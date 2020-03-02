Charter Trust Co. Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Charter Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 127.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,689 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 12,723 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,881 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 738.4% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 524,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $46,070,000 after purchasing an additional 461,500 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 22,545 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 3,143 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 204,673 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $17,995,000 after purchasing an additional 17,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a price target on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.71.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $78.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.46. The stock has a market cap of $92.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.58. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $69.03 and a 1 year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.