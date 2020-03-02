Charter Trust Co. Grows Stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Charter Trust Co. grew its position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,291,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,872,877,000 after purchasing an additional 511,726 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,435,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,816,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,840 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 10.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,416,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,469,000 after purchasing an additional 507,559 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,490,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,094,000 after purchasing an additional 182,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,216,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,695,000 after purchasing an additional 17,531 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

XEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Sunday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.07.

NYSE XEL opened at $62.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.72 and a 200 day moving average of $64.13. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $54.29 and a 1 year high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.