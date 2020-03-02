Charter Trust Co. Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Charter Trust Co. trimmed its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 74,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,244,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJT opened at $173.09 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $169.56 and a 1 year high of $200.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.38.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

