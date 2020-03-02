Charter Trust Co. Has $1.10 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Charter Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. F3Logic LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,037,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,239,000 after purchasing an additional 77,257 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 280,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,650,000 after purchasing an additional 21,143 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,983,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,911,000. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $265.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $194.95 and a 1 year high of $312.94. The stock has a market cap of $64.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPGI. ValuEngine downgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James cut S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.09.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

