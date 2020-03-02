Charter Trust Co. Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Charter Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,929 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 257.1% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.98.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $40.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $167.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.06.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

