Charter Trust Co. Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Charter Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Raytheon by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,737,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,579,214,000 after purchasing an additional 65,555 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,358,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,521,000 after purchasing an additional 260,346 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,291,266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $283,743,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon by 0.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,199,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,193,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $234,105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,482 shares during the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon alerts:

RTN stock opened at $188.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.02. Raytheon has a fifty-two week low of $169.64 and a fifty-two week high of $233.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. Raytheon’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raytheon will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $720,545.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,372.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $1,525,360.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,898,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,707 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RTN. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.60.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.