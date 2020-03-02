Charter Trust Co. Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Charter Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,856 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 34.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 50,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,152,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $200,555,000 after purchasing an additional 284,263 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 123,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. 65.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $270.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $259.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. The firm has a market cap of $165.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.75, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $132.60 and a 1 year high of $316.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NVIDIA from $259.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Nomura cut NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.16.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.87, for a total value of $403,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,179.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,123 shares of company stock valued at $10,235,270. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

